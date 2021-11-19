Cheney: Democrats’ Legislation Is Bad For Wyoming & America

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued the following statement after voting against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion dollar social spending bill in the House of Representatives:

“At a time when inflation is at a 30 year high, this legislation will make things worse. Inflation is a tax on every American. This bill includes massive new spending, taxes and bureaucracy. It’s bad for Wyoming and bad for America. The bill will negatively impact Wyoming energy producers, ranchers, farmers, and families, and demonstrates why Democrats’ agenda is fundamentally wrong for our nation.



“Elements of this bill will expand the federal government’s size, scope, and influence, undermining individuals’ freedom in the process. The legislation raises taxes, includes billions in wasteful spending, funds Green New Deal-style programs, makes an effort to give backdoor amnesty to illegal immigrants, strips away Hyde Amendment protections for the first time in 40 years, and empowers the IRS, all at an exorbitant cost that will be paid for by future generations. It is my hope that this dangerous plan is defeated in the Senate.”