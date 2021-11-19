November 3, 1985 – November 8, 2021

Brandon Darby Conard passed away Monday, November 8th, 2021 in Gillette, Wyoming. He was 36 years old.

Brandon was born at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia, California on November 3rd, 1985. He was dedicated to the Lord as an infant at Community Presbyterian Church in Three Rivers, California.

Brandon attended grammar school at Conyer in Visalia. His family relocated to Exeter, California where Brandon attended middle school and Exeter Union High School. He was a varsity football player. Brandon then attended College of the Sequoias.

Brandon followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncle and joined the Air Force. He completed boot camp at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He was then transferred to Port Hueneme, California Naval Air base and trained to be a diesel mechanic. After completing his training, he transferred to Davis-Monthan Air Base in Tucson, Arizona. He served for 3 1/2 years and he earned the “Firewall Five” receiving all superiors in his work as a mechanic.

After leaving the Air Force Brandon worked for Schneider Trucking in Green Bay, Wisconsin and French Camp, California for several years. He moved to Lander, Wyoming and worked at the State School (WLRC). He volunteered at the Fire department and really enjoyed helping out.

Brandon underwent a ten hour back surgery to relieve the pain caused by a genetic condition called “Scheuermann’s Disease.” Titanium rods corrected scoliosis and kyphosis which were advancing in severity.

Brandon loved reading and fishing. He liked being out in nature and in the mountains.

Brandon was preceded in death by his father John Robert Conard of Palisades, Colorado. John passed away from a slip and fall on September 29, 2021. We all find some comfort in knowing that they are together in Heaven with Jesus.

Brandon is also preceded in death by his grandmother Marian Louise Conard, and grandfather Robert Gordon Conard of Tulare, California; and his great-grandmother Mabel Louise Linde of Visalia, California.

Brandon is survived by his two children, Lauren Conard and Vladimir Conard of Lander; his mother Donna Fenn of Lander; step mother T.J. Conard of Palisades, Colorado; his brothers, Colby Cluck (Sara) of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Shawn Conard (Kim) of Visalia, California; his step-sister Amy Fenn of Ferryville, Wisconsin; his nephews Jack and Cayde Conard of Visalia, California; his aunt Susan and uncle Robert Krivacek of Prescott, Arizona; his aunt Kay Conard of Tulare, California; and his uncle Andy (Aurora) of Visalia, California.

The physical and emotional pain are over now. A sincere thank you to all the wonderful people of Fremont County who touched Brandon’s life. A “Celebration of Life,” will be held in the springtime at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Lander, Wyoming.

