UW’s TRIO Centers Awarded Five-Year Federal Grants

Two federal grants have been awarded to the University of Wyoming’s Educational Opportunity Centers (EOC) program, housed in the office of Student Educational Opportunity, to help encourage higher education.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded five-year TRIO grants totaling $852,000 annually. UW’s EOC program was selected among 289 proposals submitted in the grant competition to help individuals in Wyoming who are less likely to enter or succeed in college.

UW’s 10 EOC staff members across Wyoming, including at Central Wyoming College and in Riverton serve more than 2,600 adult learners and other underserved populations statewide. The program also reaches Big Horn, Carbon and Yellowstone counties in Montana. The latest program funding supports those served by EOC to successfully seek higher education degrees.

Included are first-generation and limited-income individuals; adults wishing to begin a degree program; adult learners who left college and wish to return; high school students who need assistance preparing to apply to college; students who left school before earning their high school diploma; and other groups traditionally underrepresented in higher education, such as homeless youth and youth aging out of foster care.

The many services provided by EOC staff include completing college admission and scholarship applications; high school and college course advising; career guidance; financial and economic literacy information and workshops; FAFSA completion assistance; preparation and financial assistance completing alternative high school credentials, such as GED and standardized tests; college visits; and assistance transferring from a two-year to a four-year degree program.

Congress established the EOC program in 1972, and it is part of the group of federal educational opportunity programs known as “TRIO.” TRIO programs are funded to ensure that low-income and first-generation students, adult students and students with disabilities have the capacity to enroll in, persist and complete college, and are prepared to successfully enter fulfilling careers.

For more information, call Christina Millemon, EOC project director, at (307) 766-6189 or email cirion@uwyo.edu.