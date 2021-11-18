Sheriff: Un-adjudicated inmates at Detention Center number 111

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee reported to the county commissioners this month that most of the inmates in the county detention center are still awaiting their day in court.

Of the 176 inmates at the time of his report, Lee said 111 of them have not been adjudicated. Forty-Five inmates are serving sentences. Lee also said of those not seen in court for disposition of their cases, 56 percent are from Ninth District Court, 32 percent are from Riverton Circuit Court, and15 percent from Lander Circuit Court.

Lee said one inmate is received treatment at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston and inmates being held outside of the county in other jails number three.

Of the total detention center population, there are 127 men, 45 women and one juvenile.