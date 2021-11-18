Breaking News

RHS students involved in Activities record high GPA’s

Article Updated: November 18, 2021
The RHS Commons where new carpeting was installed and a skylight replaced over the past two years. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Riverton High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director told the School Board this month that the academic performance of the school’s extracurricular activity participants “is awesome”

He said the following activities reported the following grade point averages (Distinguished = 3.0 to 3.49; Outstanding 3.50 to 4.00)

Football: 3.43

Volleyball: 3.75

Girls Swimming 3.78

Marching Band: 3.67

Boys Golf: 3.80

Cross Country: 3.59

Cheerleading: 3.62

Miller said the student body GPA average at RHS is 2.67.

He said participation in activities in school has proven to increase overall GPA and student success.

