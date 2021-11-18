Wyoming PBS Translator destroyed by wind in Park County

Wyoming PBS General Manager Terry Dugas told the Central Wyoming Trustees Wednesday night that one of the station’s translators in Park County was destroyed by high winds on Tuesday. The ridge-top site near Clark also contained other translators and antennas for Park County Law Enforcement and Emergency Services. Dugas said plans are underway to place a new temporary structure in place, but he said it could be while before a replacement translator could be installed.

In the Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie county areas the peak winds occurred in Red Canyon south of Lander with a gust of 89 mph and 10 miles south of Meeteetse where a gust of 75 mph was recorded.

Peak gusts over 6o mph were recorded near Muddy Gap, Lander’s Hunt Field Airport, near Fort Washakie and in the Hudson area. Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton measured one gust at 58 mph.

See the list below for the peak wind gusts around the region: