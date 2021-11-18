Meetings, Special Holiday Events on tap today, tomorrow, Saturday

Meetings on tap today (Thursday) include the Fremont County Association of Governments at the Dubois Town Hall at 1 p.m.

The Fremont County Library Foundation meets at the Dubois Library at 1 p.m.

On tap this today in Riverton is a Community Cedaring at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Center from 11:30 to 1 p.m.

Coming up tomorrow is the Central Wyoming College Band Showcase at 7 p.m. at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre at 7 p.m. Free admission

This weekend, The 48th Annual Winter Art Fair is on tap Friday and Saturday at the Fremont Center at the the Riverton Fairgrounds beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

St. Margaret’s Annual Bazaar is on tap Saturday from 9 to 2 at the school gymnasium.

At 11 a.m. at the Foundation for Nations Food Bank in the 600 block of East Monroe, the Riverton High School Key Club will be distributing their Thanksgiving boxes on a first come, first served basis. They will have 250 boxes this year with each box containing a turkey, a pan to cook the turkey in, instructions, and all of the traditional Thanksgiving fixings. Free.

The Holiday Craft Fair is on tap at the Riverton Senior Citizens Center on Saturday