The Fremont County Roller Derby Team is hosting a fund raising drive for the next week or two. All funds raised will help the roller derby team purchase sport court flooring. With the flooring, the team can hold bouts locally and have a safe place to skate.

Tee Shirts are being sold with the message, “Let the bodies hit the floor” with a roller derby athlete charging forward. The tees are $20.

Interested? Go here for more information.