Lander Council Meeting cancelled for next week

Article Updated: November 18, 2021
Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, there will not be a meeting of the Lander City Council next week.  The next council meeting will be November 30th at 6:00 p.m. 

