Lander Council Meeting cancelled for next week

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, there will not be a meeting of the Lander City Council next week. The next council meeting will be November 30th at 6:00 p.m.
Breaking News
-
Riverton High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director told the School Board this month that the…
-
The Covid-19 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages five to 11 is now available at the Wind…
-
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee reported to the county commissioners this month that most of the…
-
The local death toll related to Covid-19 infections has risen again according to the Wyoming Department…
-
The Fremont County Roller Derby Team is hosting a fund raising drive for the next week…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law During…
-
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, there will not be a meeting of the Lander City Council…
-
Meetings on tap today (Thursday) include the Fremont County Association of Governments at the Dubois Town…
-
Two federal grants have been awarded to the University of Wyoming’s Educational Opportunity Centers (EOC) program,…
-
Wyoming PBS General Manager Terry Dugas told the Central Wyoming Trustees Wednesday night that one of…