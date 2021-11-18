Covid Death Toll Rises again in Fremont & Hot Springs counties

The local death toll related to Covid-19 infections has risen again according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Three Fremont County residents and one from Hot Springs County are the latest victims of the virus. That brings the death toll to 138 residents of Fremont County and 10 residents of Hot Springs County. Washakie County has recorded a total of 35 deaths from the virus.

According to the WDH, there are now 109 active cases in Fremont, 26 in Washakie and three in Hot Springs counties. In the last 14 days, active cases have number 280 in Fremont, 51 in Washakie and 5 in Hot Springs counties. as virus infections persist in the area.

The most recent deaths include: