Child vaccines now available at Wind River Cares Clinics

The Covid-19 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages five to 11 is now available at the Wind River Family and Community Health Center Clinics at Arapahoe and Riverton.

Speaking on the Wind River Radio Network Program Let’s Talk Fremont, Lisa Yawakai said interested parents who want their child vaccinated should call 856-9281. The jabs became available this past Monday.

The lower dose vaccination requires two jabs and after the second shot, the child would be fully vaccinated.

She also said Influenza shots (flu) are also now available at the Wind River Cares Clinics.

Any county resident can bring their child in for the shots as it is open to everyone. The shots are free.