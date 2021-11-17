Peak Wind Gust hit 89 mph at Red Canyon on Tuesday

Yes, the wind did blow Tuesday, and it was especially strong in some area locations. Up in Park County a radio transmitter building and site for law enforcement radios on a high ridge was blown apart by very strong winds.

In the tri-county area, the peak winds occurred in Red Canyon south of Lander with a gust of 89 mph and 10 miles south of Meeteetse where a gust of 75 mph was recorded.

Peak gusts over 6o mph were recorded near Muddy Gap, Lander’s Hunt Field Airport, near Fort Washakie and in the Hudson area. Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton measured one gust at 58 mph.

See the list below for the peak wind gusts around the region: