Cold and Clear Today and Tonight

Today and Thursday feature uneventful weather conditions. Skies will be clear today into tonight with cold temps. Temps warm up a bit on Thursday, but clouds move in early, so it won’t be a major warmup. The southeast wind corridor will be breezy on Thursday.

Today’s highs will be in the mid-30s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins, in the mid 20s for Dubois. Tonight’s lows expected from the high single digits in the Bighorn Basin to the teens for the Wind River Basin with 11 degrees the low in Dubois and Jeffrey City.