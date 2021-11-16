Multi-State outbreak of e-coli linked to spinach reported

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections linked to spinach has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2021/o157h7-11-21/index.html

Key points:

Ten people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7have been reported from seven states (Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota). Two hospitalizations and no deaths have been reported.

Minnesota public health officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach collected from a sick person’s home. Five people in this outbreak reported eating spinach in the week before they got sick and one reported Josie’s Organics brand.

CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve Josie’s Organics prepackaged baby spinach with a “best by” date of 10/23/2021.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products are contaminated.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

This product was distributed nationwide.

What You Should Do:

Do not eat, sell, or serve Josie’s Organics prepackaged baby spinach with “best by” date of 10/23/2021. Throw it away, even if some of the spinach was eaten and no one got sick.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the spinach using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from eating this spinach.

About E. coli: