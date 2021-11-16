Breaking News

Construction on Sportsman’s Warehouse progressing for completion in the spring

Article Updated: November 16, 2021
Workers from Cameron Construction of Utah are getting piers and foundation preparations underway at the new Sportsman Warehouse location in Riverton. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

In advance of the upcoming winter season, construction activity has accelerated at the site of Riverton’s new Sportsman’s Warehouse retail store on North Federal Boulevard.

Community Development Director Michael Miller said today the building will be 9,300 square feet in size with 33 parking spots. It’s located between Sutherland’s Home Improvement Center and the Good 2 Go and Burger King restaurant.

Workers from Cameron Construction Company out of Utah are now getting the grade set for the building and putting in construction piers to support the new structure. Initially the contractor was working on the grade and fill so foundation work could continue.

“They’re working to get the piers and foundation in before winter closes in,” Miller said. “If the weather cooperates this coming spring, they hope to have the project completed by the end of next May, but that’s tentative.”

Looking North at the Construction site. eo
Looking northeast at the construction site toward US Highway 26/WYO 789. eo

