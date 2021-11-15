Wranglers win 1A Nine Man State Championship

It was a long time coming, since 1985 to be specific, but the Shoshoni High School Wranglers won the state Class 1A Nine Man football championship over the weekend. Played at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, the Wranglers outscored Rocky Mountain with a great defensive effort, winning 19-6. It is Shoshoni’s third state championship.

The outcome was never in doubt as the Wranglers scored in each of the first three quarters while holding Rocky Mountain scoreless until late in the game. Shoshoni’s tandem of quarterback Alex Mills and receiver Trey Fike accounted for all of the Shshoni points on pass plays of two, 11 and 26 yards. One extra point was blocked and a pass for a two point conversion failed, leading to the 19 points. Shoshoni’s number one ranked defense held Rocky Mountain to only 90 yards on the ground and 182 yards through the air. Shoshoni meanwhile rolled up 153 yards of rushing and 128 yards passing.

A key interception by Defensive Back Nathon Cousineau at the end of the first half snuffed out the only serious scoring drive the Grizzlies had in the first two quarters. Cousineau stepped in front of a Carsyn Weber pass at the goal line and returned the ball 15 yards to close out the half.

Shoshoni led 13-0 at half time and added their third touchdown in the third to take a 19-0 lead. Rocky Mountain’s only score came on a 12 yard pass from Weber to Collin Haslem.

See game statistics below:

Wyotoday.com photos by Cody Beers and Ernie Over

The Scoreboard at War Memorial Stadium after Shoshoni’s win

Alex Mills, Cannon Campbell and Pehton Truempler with their medals and trophy

Part of the Shoshoni fans who trekked to Laramie for the game

Coach Tony Truempler celebrated as the clock wound down

Nathan Cousineau (11), Dom Jarvis and Pehton Truempler begin the celebration