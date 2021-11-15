Shoshoni Champs to get Two Fire Truck Rides; One at home and one in Riverton

The championship parades for the Shoshoni High School Wranglers Class 1A Nine Man Football Team will be tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 16th. The parade in Shoshoni will start at 5 p.m. at the Shoshoni Recreation Department Building and go through town to the rest area and then back. The Missouri Valley Fire Battalion will escort the team through town.

Then, at 6:15 p.m. the State Champs will head to Riverton where the Riverton Fire Department and Riverton Police will lead them through town beginning at the Sutherland’s parking lot, down North Federal to Main, West on Main and then back again.

A state football championship doesn’t come around every year, or every five years or once in a decade. And it’s been since 1985 that the Wranglers last hoisted the trophy. Fans in both towns are urged to come out and show your support for these Wranglers, their coaches and managers for a job well done this season. Shoshoni defeated Rocky Mountain 19-6 for the championship and, in three playoff games, their defense only allowed six points while scoring 101 points. Shoshoni ended the season with a 10-1 record and defeated Rocky Mountain twice this year.

Go Big Blue…