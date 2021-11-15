Kifaru Half-Cent Tax Grant to be finalized by Council

The Riverton City Council tomorrow night will finalize a funding agreement for an outdoor backpack and equipment manufacturer moving to Riverton through a half-cent economic development tax grant of $80,000.

Kifaru Holdings, Inc., has purchased the former Linton’s building on Sunset will recolcate here. The company is, an internationally known outdoor hunting backpack and accessory manufacturer currently located in Colorado.

The council will also be asked to approve a fireworks show on December 17th at Jaycee Park. The date marks the city’s holiday festival and the last day of school before the Christmas break.

Council will also hear the first reading of an ordinane that would allow property owners to construct an auxiliary bulding on their property before a main structure is built. Currently, city ordinance does not allow that practice until after a main structure is in place.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall’s Council Chambers.