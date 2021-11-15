Charles Jack Minter, Sr

March 13, 1930 to November 12, 2021

It is an amazing thing to be able to celebrate a life well lived, a life that has been serving God at the center of his life. Jack considered his vocation a Christian and was active in the Church of Christ in the various communities he lived and served.

Jack was born in Dodge City, Kansas on March 13, 1930, the second of six children. His early life was spent on farms and a ranch in Western Kansas and working with his family’s water-well drilling business.

In Sept of 1950, Jack enlisted in the Air Force, he was stationed in Germany and assigned to Air Force Intelligence.

In 1955, Jack attended Abilene Christian University where he met and married the love of his life, Daphene Telchik. They were married Aug. 13th, 1955. Jack and Daphene moved to Borden County, Texas to farm cotton with Daphene’s family where he concentrated on new methods for soil conservation and farming.

In 1966, the family moved to Canberra, Australia to be part of developing a new cotton program in New South Wales. At the conclusion of this project the family returned to the U.S.

In 1967 the family settled in Riverton, teaching school while continuing their involvement in farming and ranching. He established Minter Realty, supporting residential, farm, ranch and commercial real-estate while Daphene taught school.

Because of Daphene’s health, Jack and Daphene moved back to Texas in 1992 to be closer to family. Grand-dad Jack was a constant presence on the farm, engaged with the launch of organic cotton in the market place, and numerous school activities.

In 2007, Jack and Daphene moved back to their heart home – Fremont County, Wyoming. Daphene has gone ahead to those pearly gates – April 19, 2017. Jack said that “God brought us back to Wyoming to complete his purpose and to encourage whenever God calls. He has blessed me over and over again.”

Jack and Daphene had 2 children, La Rhea and Jack Jr., 5 Grandchildren – Lee, Talin, Ethan, English and Ashton – and 10 Great-Grandchildren that he affectionally calls “the little people”. In addition, a number of ‘heart grandchildren’ which include Kelly Strickland and her three sons. We share Grand-Dad Jack with dozens of other children and people that also call him Grand-Dad Jack.

Psalms 68:6

God sets the lonely in families, he leads out the prisoners with singing; but the rebellious live in a sun-scorched land.

He has been more than a father, more than a grandfather – he has been a living example – not a perfect example – but a living, breathing example of a man who has kept his eyes on the prize – to put God first in his life and to take others on this life changing journey.

Jeremiah 17:7-8

7 “Blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord,

whose confidence is in him.

8 They will be like a tree planted by the water

that sends out its roots by the stream.

It does not fear when heat comes;

its leaves are always green.

It has no worries in a year of drought

and never fails to bear fruit.”

Thanks Jack for your service to God – we are blessed to have you in our lives.

The best way to honor Jack is to put Christ first in your life. If you would like to provide a donation – Please send a gift to Mountain States Children’s Home, 14780 N. 107th, Longmont, CO 80504 Tel: 303.776.6841 https://www.msch.org