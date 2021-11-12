Shoshoni, Lysite Voters probably to stay in Bighorn Basin Legislative District

The consensus of what many were calling the lesser of two bad plans was to keep Lysite and Shoshoni within the Big Horn Basin House District #28 and Senate District #20 in a new redistricting plan now begin developed by the Legislatures Joint Corporations Committee. Redistricting occurs every ten years after the decennial census of the United States

In a straw poll taken during a public input meeting on the topic at the Shoshoni Senior Center Thursday night, the vast majority of attendees, who fileld the room, said they’d like to keep their representation as is. That is with St. Rep. John Winter of Hot Springs County and St. Sen. Ed Cooper of Washakie County who now represent Shoshoni and Lysite at the state capitol.

The overwhelming majority of attendees at the Thursday night meeting expressed their opinion to stay with the current legislative boundaries, which would keep Shoshoni and Lysite within a Bighorn Basin District, as is now the case. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Nearly everyone at the meeting voiced opposition to a plan to move the Valley 9-1 voting district in Fremont County and its 739 voters to the Big Horn Basin.

St. Rep. Lloyd Larsen of Lander opened the meeting by noting that the Valley plan is off of the table as far as the Fremont County Delegation and County Clerk Julie Freese are concerned. Larsen said it would be too disruptive to the rest of the county. He also noted the current districting is the best the county can hope for because Fremont County’s population has been stable and no drastic changing of legislative districts is needed. That is not the case in the Bighorn Basin were population has been declining over the past several decades. Keeping Shoshoni and Lysite in the Basin District with their 685 voters helps Districts 28 and 20, but other legislative districts there still would need to capture more voters to keep their delegation whole.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over