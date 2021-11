Marvin Hockley, 92, passed away on November 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, 88, who passed away on August 8, 2021.

They are survived by a son Michael , daughter-in-law Tilly, two grandchildren Kris Hockley and Laurie McKain and two great grandchildren Leah and Lucy.

As per both Marvin & Margaret’s wishes there will be no funeral services. They were much loved and will be missed.

