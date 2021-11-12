SageWest Health Care adds McAuley to Medical Staff

SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Lindsay McAuley, PA-C has joined its medical staff and practices at Wind River Ear, Nose and Throat providing services for both children and adults with conditions related to the ears, nose and throat. Lindsay is one of several providers to begin practicing in Fremont County this year as SageWest continues to grow healthcare services.

“We are excited welcome Lindsay to our SageWest medical staff,” said Cody Barnhart, Chief Operating Officer at SageWest Health Care. “High quality ear, nose and throat care is important to our communities, and Lindsay’s expertise and experience will be key as our hospitals strive to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs.”

Lindsay joins the SageWest most recently from Wind River Family and Community Healthcare in Arapahoe where she provided primary care services since 2018. She completed her physician assistant’s training at the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah and earned her bachelor of art at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash.