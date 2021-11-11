‘Tis the season: Christmas Tree Permits now available on the Shoshone Nat’l Forest

Christmas tree permits for the Shoshone National Forest are now available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, cutting dates, and types of trees that may be cut can be found at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/shoshone.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, use the link above or visit www.recreation.gov and search for Shoshone National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the need-to-know information before purchasing the permit. There is an additional $2.50 service fee when purchasing a tree permit online through Recreation.gov.

Christmas tree permits are also now available for purchase Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm at Shoshone National Forest district offices in Cody, Lander, and Dubois. Permits will once again be available for purchase at several local businesses.

· Available now:

o Good 2 Go Stores #2, #3, & #4, Cody

o One Stop Motorsports, Powell

o Good 2 Go Store #5, Ralston

o The Red Barn, North Fork Highway

· Available starting November 12th:

o Wea Market, Meeteetse

· Available starting November 19th:

o Popo Agie One Stop, Lander

One permit costs $8.00 and can be used for one tree up to 20 feet tall. If you wish to cut a taller tree, additional permits must be purchased. Rules and regulations apply; please follow the instructions that come with the permit.