RHS Auditorium Funding once again recommended to the Joint Appropriations Committee

Is the third time the charm? That was the question posed at Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting on the chances of Riverton High School finally getting an auditorium.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said the School Facilities Commission, for the third straight time, has recommended the $8.2 million project to the Joint Appropriations Committee and Governor for funding. Two previous recommendations were rejected by the JAC. But Flanagan said the district is putting on, to use a sports term, a full court court press with the support of local legislators and others to finally get the auditorium project over the hill.

When Riverton High School’s new high school was constructed some 40 years ago, an auditorium was removed from the plan due to costs. The school was built with local bonding. Now, Flanagan said, schools are funded by the state and Riverton is the only Class 4A, 3A and 2A school not to have an auditorium.

She said that hopefull, the third time is the charm.

Also forwarded to the JAC for funding is the demolition of the Tonkin Activities Center.