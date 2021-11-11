County death toll from Covid now up to 135 with nine more victims

The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday revealed that Fremont County’s death toll from Covid-19 and its complications has reached 135 individuals. That counts nine more county residents who have died from the virus that were reported this week along.

The latest deaths were six women and three men, two of the women died this past week, the others passed away in October. Six of the virus victims were not known to have health conditions putting them at risk of serious illness or death, three did.

Active cases of the virus in Fremont County as of Wednesday afternoon totaled 135 infections according to the Wyoming Department of Health. In the last 14 days, the county has seen 328 infections.

In Hot Springs County, there are eight active cases and in Washakie County there are now 490 active cases.