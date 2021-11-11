Celebrate Veterans Today; Morning breakfast, Parade, Noon Chili Feed

Today is Veterans Day across the land when members of the United States Military are recognized for their service to the country.

In Riverton this morning, the men and women of Veteran’s Hall are saying thank you to the community for the support they have received by providing a free breakfast from 7-10 at the Fairgrounds Fremont Center.

At 11 a.m., the annual Veterans Day Parade will begin forming Bank of the West on East Main at 10:30 and then proceed down town at 11.

After the parade, there will be a chili feed, also at the Fremont Center.

Yesterday, on Native American Veterans Day, the Wind River Reservation honored its veterans with a ceremony at the new Wind River Veterans Memorial at Fort Washakie.

Other events are happening today as well in Lander and Dubois.

Government offices, financial institutions and the Post Office will be closed today in observance of the holiday.