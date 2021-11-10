February 7, 1944 – November 3, 2021

Winona Mae Whiteplume, 77, of Ethete, Wyoming died on November 3, 2021 in the University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah.

All night Visitation will begin 7:00pm, Thursday, November 11, 2021 in the Family Home, 235 Willow Street, Ethete, WY 82520. The Graveside Service will be held 10:00am, Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Armour Family Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

Winona was born February 7, 1944 to Robert Armour and Adeline White Antelope in Ethete, Wyoming.

Our mom and grandmother Winona lived an adventurous life she told many stories of what she did. She spoke of going camping, fishing, hunting with her family members. She also spoke of the places she had worked like Salt Lake City, Idaho, California, Nevada, and Oklahoma. She also went as far as Ohio and Michigan, but recently she lived on the Wind River Reservation where she finally made her home for her grandkids, whom she loved with all of her heart.

Winona was also a home maker who enjoyed her grandchildren and being with them. Her hobbies included beading, playing games on her tablet(mostly casino games she downloaded), going to the casinos playing slot machines, and loved going there and visiting with friends and family members.

Winona is survived by her sister, Mary ChaseAlone; children, Caroline Reyes and family, Lyle Wesley Spoonhunter and family, Vern I. Spoonhunter Sr., Roberta Jane Spoonhunter, Dora F. Spoonhunter; grandkids, Robert Bobby Joe, Chelsea, Vern I. Jr., Chief Joseph Spoonhunter, Kylee Spoonhunter, Justin Spoonhunter, John Carpenter, James and Lori Spoonhunter, Robin Whiteplume, Robert Bravehawk, Edwin Thomas Armour Jr., Colton Armour, Kayla Armour, Lee Piper; great-grandkids, Luke Spoonhunter, Nellie Whiteplume, Roberta Bobbie, Adeline Whiteplume.

Winona was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Sr and Adeline Armour; brother, Robert Jr. (Linda) Armour; children, Edwin Armour Sr., Rosaline Good Buffalo, Robert Spoonhunter, nellie Spoonhunter; granddaughters, Marisa C. Spoonhunter, Jordan L. Wahtomy; great-grandson, Nathaniel Whiteplume.

Winona had 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchilden; and one great-great-grandchild.

