Louis Eugene Hallam

December 14, 1959 – November 2, 2021

Louis E. Hallam, 61, passed away November 2, 2021 at home. Lou was born December 14, 1959 to Charlotte E. Hallam and Francis E. Hallam in Lander, WY. He was first born and later 2 more siblings followed (Francine & Shirley). His parents later divorced. His mother Charlotte then re-married to Phillip and then he had 2 more siblings (Jim & Bill). There was lots of bickering but lot more laughs, growing up on a dairy farm on the reservation. That is where Lou got his love for cows and ranching, which was in his blood.

Lou went to elementary school at Mill Creek in Ethete and graduated from high school in Lander. The family then moved to Worland. Lou went to work on farms, for a short while, and then was employed by Totem Oil Field Service.

Lou wanted more so he applied to JB Hunt Trucking for truck driving school, but it was in Vancouver, Washington – like he said “Time for Change” – so Lou left Wyoming. He graduated top of his class and was assigned to a dispatcher named Toni, they both had something in common – cows. She came from rodeo and a ranch of 1,500 head. After 6 months they met in person and were together ever since, 32 years. They worked for JB Hunt for 7 years, Lou was their go-to-guy, being sent all over the United States to pick up trucks.

Lou and Toni came back to Lander for vacation and that was it, they gave two weeks notice and bought the Ziler Place, where they raised Hereford crossed Limousines.

Lou worked for the Wyoming Highway Department for 20 years, but he wanted more, so he went back to the oil fields for a year. That wasn’t what he wanted either, so he came back and went to work for Eagle Linen in Lander and worked there until his death. Lou said working there was like a new adventure every day. But he enjoyed the people and it was the best retirement job he ever had.

Lou bowled, fished, snow machined, anything outdoors he was game. The best thing, he was well loved by in-laws and his family.

Louis is survived by wife Toni of 32 years; Brother-in-laws – Gary Willms of Lander, Dan Allan of Camas, WA; Sisters – Francie (Scott) Lewis of Hudson, Shirley (Dan) of Schmill, TX; Brothers – Jim Hallam of Lander, Bill (Tim) of Riverton. Nieces – Crystal, Cherlyn, Kristi, Amy and Kelsey; Nephew – Matthew; and Special Stepson – Doug E. of TX

A very special thanks to Patty & Lee Shaffer.

Services will follow later.

Please sign the families on-line registry at www.hudsonsfh.com