5/26/2000 – 10/29/2021

Erica Lynette Chacon was 21 years old. An Eastern Shoshone and Mexican woman. Erica was born on May 26, 2000 to Pacer Paul Chacon and Kammi Maria Hill in Pocatello, Idaho.

Erica passed on October 29, 2021 in Northglenn, Colorado.

In her earlier years, she grew up in Pocatello and Idaho Falls, Idaho. Later, Erica moved back home to Fort Washakie, Wyoming. She graduated in 2018 from Riverside Boarding School in Anadarko, Oklahoma.

After graduation, she returned to Fort Washakie to work at Hines General Store in order to save up money to attend Cosmetology School. Erica loved to take hours upon hours doing her hair, makeup and nails.

She loved her family and the few friends she had. Erica had the biggest heart, trying to help whenever she could.

Erica is survived by her mother, Kammi M. Hill; siblings, Jocie F. Chacon, Hope S. Scott, Julien J. Scott, Traesun Y. Hill, Tayliah B. Mendez, Layla Buckskin, Dominick Buckskin,

Honey Chacon, Pacer P. Chacon, Jr.; grandparents, Jola F. LeBeau, Meldon Hill, Sr.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins including Erica’s favorite cousin Kali H. Broncho/wagon.

Erica was preceded in death by her father, Pacer P. Chacon; grandparents Irene Chacon, Joe Chacon; great-grandparents, Earl P. LeBeau, Dorothy A. Padilla; great-great grandmother Marie LeBeau and great-great-great-grandmother Mary Meyers.

Wake Services will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, 7:00 PM at the home of Jola LeBeau, 208 Ethete Road, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 10:00 AM at the home of Jola LeBeau, 208 Ethete Road, Fort Washakie.

Burial will follow the Tuesday services in the Aragon Cemetery, Kinnear, Wyoming.

