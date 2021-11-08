Crowheart man killed in UTV rollover Saturday

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

A 65-year-old Crowheart man died of injuries sustained Saturday in a UTV rollover Saturday night on the Burris-Lenore Road. The incident was reported at 6:20 p .m. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle. The incident is under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Coroner.

A resident on North Second Street reported the theft of money and clothing from a camper trailer. The theft was discovered at 1:16 p.m. Friday.

A pickup truck registered in California became stuck on the Loop Road by Blue Ridge on Friday afternoon. With assistance the vehicle was freed before deputies arrived.

A slow speed rollover crash was reported at 7:28 p.m. after a man backed his vehicle out of a driveway onto an embankment when caused the vehicle to tip over. The driver received minor injuries.

Several subjects were cited for Breach of the Peace after lighting off fireworks in the 200 block of West Pavillion Road Saturday morning at 3:07 a.m.

A resident on Wilson Road near Riverton reported two roosters and three hens missing from a flock of chickens. The report was made at 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

An 82-year-old Lander man passed away at his home. The man was a hospice patient and no suspicious circumstances were noted. The call came in at 8:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

There were 75 calls for an ambulance and two calls for a medical evacuation helicopter over the weekend. There were two coroner calls. There were nine fire calls over the three days, including two structure fires on Siou and Blackfoot Avenues, respectively, a grass fire on Griffey Hill outside of Riverton two false fire alarms one missing person and two personal injury traffic crashes.