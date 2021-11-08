Commissioners to hear from Sheriff, Coroner on Tuesday

The regular Tuesday meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners will feature monthly reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Larry DeGraw. The meeting is at 9 a.m. at the commissioners chambers inside the county courthouse in Lander. The meeting will be livestreamed on Zoom. You can see the link at Wyotoday.com.

Other agenda items include a preliminary budget hearing, an update from Priority Ambulance, a Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) salary adjustment discussion and an executive session for personnel.

See the agenda below: