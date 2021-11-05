Shoshoni Advanced to Title game in Class 1A-Nine Man

The Shoshoni Wranglers behind a stingy defense and powerful running game punched its ticket to the Class 1A Nine-Man State Championship Friday afternoon with a convincing 27-0 win over cross-county rival Wind River.

The 9-1 Wranglers will face the winner of the Rocky Mountain vs Pine Bluffs game underway Friday night. The championship game is set for 1 pm Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. It’s the Wranglers first championship game appearance since 1985, the last time the Blue and Gold won the Title.

The Wranglers started fast when Cannon Campbell knocked the ball from Wind River Quarterback Jaden Miller’s hands right into the arms of Jr. Defensive end Jaxson Stanley who then scampered 26 yards for what turned out to be the winning margin just 1:45 into the game.

From there the Shoshoni defense shut down Wind River’s previously powerful running game while their own rushing attack took over, led by Pehton Truempler’s 178 yards on 24 carries.

Shoshoni’s three offensive touchdowns were almost identical with drives of 67, 63 and 65 yards, all in seven plays or less. The scores included two from Truempler and one from QB Alex Mills.

Wind River was led by Jaden Miller with 18 carries for 67 yards.

The Wrangler’s Mills connected on five of eight passes including four to Trey Fike who hauled receptions totaling 64 yards. Miller, meanwhile was 1 of 2 for seven yards.

Despite the loss, this was Wind River’s best season in 11 years with a 7-3 mark and a quarterfinal win on the road at Lusk. One has to go back to 2009 to find the last winning season for the Cougars, when they went 8-2. The 2018 Cougars finished 4-5 just missing the .500 mark.

Shoshoni Coach Tony Truempler in post-game interview on KTAK, 93.9

Alex Mills was all smiles after directing the Wranglers to Friday’s win

KTAK Analyst Josh Heninger interviewed Pehton Truempler (10) and Cannon Campbell (7) after the game

In other semi-final games across the state today (courtesy WHSAA):

Little Snake River 47, Meeteetse 46

Encampment 56, Dubois 36

CLASS 1A-9 MAN:

Shoshoni 27, Wind River 0

Rocky Mountain vs. Pine Bluffs (late game)

CLASS 2A:

Lyman 38, Wheatland 28

Lovell 14 vs Torrington (late game)

CLASS 3A:

Star Valley vs Cody (Late game)

Jackson 28, Douglas 20

CLASS 4A:

Sheridan vs Natrona County (late game)

Rock Springs vs Cheyenne East (late game)