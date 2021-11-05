April 26, 1953 – October 31, 2021

Samuel E. Peterson, Jr. was born April 26, 1953 in Ventura, CA to Samuel E. Peterson, Sr. and Jean B. Peterson.

Sam was raised in his early years with his younger brother Bill and older sister Christine in Riverton, WY, Dickenson, ND, Liberty and Bowling, TX. Assuring his love for the west, the family settled in Lander, WY in 1962 when his father secured employment at United States Steel Atlantic City Ore Operations.

Sam received his younger education in the Lander School Systems, Graduating high school in 1971 from the newly named Lander Valley High School. Sam continued his education with two years of study at the University of Wyoming in Geology, stopping when he spent his school monies for a piece of property in Atlantic City, WY. He then went to work for United States Steel and built his cabin in Atlantic City, WY.

Sam married Ricky Cook Peterson on September 6, 1980 in Atlantic City with a daughter MicKenzie born in 1987. Sam worked at United States Steel until the mine closure in 1984, spending the next three years working for the Union Pacific Railroad, mining coal at Prospect Point Coal Company in the Leucite Hills.

In 1987 Sam went to work for The Wyoming Girl Scout Council as Camp Manager for Camp Sacajawea on Casper Mountain, Casper, WY. He continued his education earning an Associates Degree in Art and Photography from Casper College in 1993. In 1994 he left the Girl Scouts to get his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art and Photography from Utah State University in Logan, UT, 1995. In 1996, he became estranged from his wife Ricky and moved to Bullhead City, AZ. There he substitute taught at the high school, and taught photography as an associate professor at Mohave Community College.

In 1997 with the death of his father, Sam went to work for the Ramada Express Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, NV. Starting in Marketing and ending up in Hotel Security. In 2005 he went to work for Laughlin Ranch, a home and golf community, until it’s bankruptcy in 2008. He remained in Bullhead City, taking care of his mother Jean, until her death in 2013. Sam then retired to his home in Atlantic City where he maintained his home, studio & gallery.

Sam was a lifetime member of DeMolay and the Episcopal Church. He was known for his love of the outdoors, Blue Grass/Folk and County music, Art, Literature and rocks/geology.

Sam is survived by his sister Christine Wickstrom; former wife Ricky; daughter, educator and world traveler Mickenzie Cook Peterson.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

