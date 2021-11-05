Raymond H. Snyder

April 17, 1929 – October 25, 2021

Ray was born in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on April 17, 1929. His parents were Raymond Dewey Snyder and Ruth (Schlappich).

A Memorial Service will be held after the church services at 1:00pm, Sunday, November 7, 2021 in the 1st Baptist Church of Lander, 339 Sweetwater Street.

Lunch will be served following the service.

Ray’s passion for life was aviation. His first flight was with his father (a pilot) when Ray was only a few month’s old. At age 90, Ray brought his plane home. He worked on planes, founded Omni Airlines, and later, taught airframe and power plant classes in Las Vegas. He was respected and admired throughout America and beyond. He also became an examiner for Ham Radio members. Ray was a wonderful and loving husband.

Survivors include his wife Doris; sister, Barbara; two daughters, Cathy and Barbara; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

