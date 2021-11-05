Jul 27, 1976 – Nov 2, 2021

Funeral services for Mervin David Black, 45, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Chandelle Event Center. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 5th at the Chandelle Event Center. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed by mask requirements and remaining 6 feet apart.

Mr. Black passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. He attended Flandreau Indian School, Chemawa Indian School, St. Stephens Indian School and Arlee High School in MT.

He was born on July 27, 1976, son of Lemuel Bliss Black, Sr. and Priscilla Frances (Oldman) Black. During Mervin’s life, he spent time living in California, Denver, Colorado, Montana, Salt Lake City, Utah and Wyoming.

Mervin was a member of the Catholic Church, Native American Church and participated in the ceremonial sweats, Sundance and Fasting. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, reading, barbeques, and was a huge Rock Hound. He also liked to spend time at the Casino and listen to the oldies as well as spend time in the mountains and with his family and grandkids. He worked as a carpenter, lead supervisor for College Hill new edition and also worked on the new St. Stephens High.

Survivors include his father, Lemuel B. Black, Sr.; sons, Sterling “Bubba” Black, Jr. and Francisco “Fatboy” Black; daughters, Brandie Dodge, Heeyei Dodge and Shanel Williams; brothers, Leland H. Black, Lemuel B. Black, Jr., Glen N. Oldman, Sr., Sterling L. Black, Sr., Charles Black, Sr., Keven Brown, Ervin Brown, Sr., John Goggles, Lance Oldman, Rickey Blackburn, Sr., Billy Goggles, Ben Tabaho, Forest Duran, Stephen Seminole, Jeremy Dewey, Darrell Hutchinson, Sr., Shane Pingree; sisters, Letitia Black, Sonia Friday, Melanie McAdams, Dawn Milapashne-Teller, Dee Wanstall, Robbie Behan, Jolene Alberts, Melinda Whiteman, Felecia Antelope and Jolene Iron.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla Black; brothers, Merlin Black and Jose Lockwood; grandparents, Henry and Katie Black and Johnny and Bertha Oldman.

