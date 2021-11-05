Lander Valley Girls tie for Class 3A State Championship with Green River

There was lots of green on the podium Friday afternoon in Gillette as the Lander Valley Lady Tigers swim team was tied by Green River for the State Championship.

Both teams ended the meet with 245 points. The final margin earned Green River its second title in a row and for the LVHS Lady Tigers, it was their Fifth in the last six years.

Lander’s Shawna Morgan was named the Class 3-A Coach of the year after the meet.

The Lady Tigers were paced by Senior Ashlon Koch who won the 100 butterfly race for their only individual title. The Lady Tigers however, also took first place in 200 freestyle relay.

The title was Lander’s 12th overall and Green River’s 4th championship.

