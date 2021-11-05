Group Licensing for Student-Athletes launched at UW

The University of Wyoming and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university’s student-athletes covering all the Cowboys’ 17 varsity sports. This partnership creates new opportunities for Wyoming’s student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) using the school’s official trademarks and logos.

“We are proud to announce this new licensing agreement with The Brandr Group,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Director of Athletics. “We believe this is a great opportunity for our student-athletes to financially benefit themselves under the new NIL guidelines established for college student-athletes. We also believe that it is important for us, as an athletics department, to make available to our student-athletes access to income opportunities through a professional organization such as TBG.

“It is exciting for us to be the first Mountain West Conference school to sign a licensing agreement with The Brandr Group, and we look forward to seeing the opportunities that they will make available to our young men and women in the future.”

The partnership with The Brandr Group allows for the collective use of student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with Wyoming logos and marks. Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes, and the program does not limit individual NIL rights. Potential licensees interested in learning more about the program should contact Rick Perko at TBG.

“This is an exciting new opportunity to partner with one of the most respected brands in collegiate athletics, creating new avenues for their student-athletes to benefit from their NIL through co-branded merchandising and engagement opportunities,” said Wesley Haynes, TBG CEO. “This group licensing agreement opens up new doors for these talented athletes, and it also lays the foundation for new ways for fans to celebrate their favorite players. It’s an honor to be working with Wyoming and bring this program to life.”

TBG, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, will manage and administer the program as well as develop licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. With decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands, TBG also manages the group rights program for the NFL, NBA and MLB players’ associations in the college space.

Products that combine team logos and player names and numbers have accounted for a large portion of licensed sports merchandise sales at the professional level for decades, and this program opens the door for the same opportunities for student-athletes at the collegiate level. Fans can expect to be able to purchase official Wyoming merchandise, including team jerseys, with the name and number of their favorite Cowboy players who have joined the respective group licensing program once TBG enters into agreements with applicable school trademark licensees.

About The Brandr Group

The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency powered by a team with decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands. TBG has emerged as the leading agency in group licensing programs with college athletic programs and their student athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness category including the biggest brands in college athletics. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. For more information, please visit tbgusa.com.

