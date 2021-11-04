Lander Senior Center to get rooftop Solar Panel Array

The Lander Senior Center will soon generate some of its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program participants. The money will support the installation of 65 solar panels and an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station for Senior transportation vehicles. The project also includes public dual EV charging station on site that will be available to local and visitors alike.

The award of $64,360 will cover 80% of the installation cost of the total estimated $80,445 project costs. The Senior Foundation with funding assistance from the LOR Foundation will cover the 20% match funds. Construction on Lander Senior Center Solar array and EV charging station will begin yet this year. It is expected to begin generating power in April or May 2022.

Blue Sky is an opt-in program that gives Rocky Mountain Power customers the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint while supporting the development of new renewable energy. Since 2006, Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky customers have voluntarily supported wind and solar energy generation in the region. Blue Sky has provided more than $13 million in funding to community-based renewable energy projects.



