Banner drop for Cowgirl MW Championship set Friday

The Cowgirl basketball team is set for one final tune-up before the 2021-22 regular season begins next week as Wyoming hosts UC Colorado Springs in a Friday evening exhibition, tipping at 6:30.

Friday’s exhibition will be a special event inside the Arena-Auditorium as UW will unveil the 2021 Mountain West Tournament Championship banner and the Cowgirls will be presented with their MW tournament championship rings prior to the game.

Friday night will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across select stations on the Cowgirl Radio Network that isn’t pre-empted by Wyoming High School football.

A LOOK AT THE COWGIRLS

Wyoming is coming off an impressive showing in last Friday’s exhibition opener, defeating Colorado Christian 106-47 in Laramie. All 12 Cowgirls that were available played in and scored in the exhibition contest and had four in double figures.

McKinley Bradshaw led the way against the Cougars with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Grace Ellis and Alba Sanchez Ramos both added 14 points each in the contest and Allyson Fertig chipped in with 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

UW shot 61 percent from the field in the win and hit 10-of-22 (45.5 percent) from beyond-the-arc and held CCU to just 29 percent shooting and 6-of-29 from 3-point range. The Cowgirls outscored Colorado Christian 56-20 in points in the paint and had 28 points scored off of 21 Cougar turnovers.

SCOUTING COLORADO COLORADO SPRINGS

UC Colorado Springs went 5-12 last season during an RMAC-only schedule. The Mountain Lions return Jessica Nation, who averaged 8.8 rebounds per game in 2020-21 as this season’s leading-returning scorer. Nation also led the squad a season ago averaging five rebounds per game. The Mountain Lions also return Bo Shaffer, who led the team in assists and steals last season.

UCCS is a young squad, featuring 10 freshmen or redshirt freshmen on its roster. The Mountain Lions also welcomed a trio of incoming transfers to this year’s team in Jasmine Jeffcoat (Denver), Shelby Megyeri (Nebraska Kearney) and McClain Walker (Colorado Christian).

The Mountain Lions are led by Head Coach Lynn Plett, who enters his sixth season as the helm in 2021-22.

SERIES AGAINST UC COLORADO SPRINGS

Although Friday’s game doesn’t count towards all-time records, Wyoming has faced UCCS twice before in regular season matchups. UW defeated UCCS 61-43 in 2004 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools with the second meeting coming in November of 2018, a 98-37 Cowgirl victory. Both games were played in the AA.

Last time against the Mountain Lions, Sanchez Ramos led the Cowgirls with 16 points in the early-season victory. Sanchez Ramos shot 6-of-11 for the game and hit four 3-pointers. Tommi Olson had a game-high six assists in the win against UCCS off the bench, while Quinn Weidemann added nine points on a trio of 3-pointers in 2018.