Two new providers join staff at SageWest Health Care

SageWest Health Care has announced that Michael Sisk, MD and Amy Hitshew, PA-C have joined its staff and will be offering orthopedic care services. These providers continue to grow healthcare services throughout Fremont County and surrounding areas.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Sisk and Amy to SageWest Health Care,” said John Ferrelli, Chief Executive Officer of SageWest Health Care. “High quality orthopedic and surgical services are important to our community, and the expertise of these providers is important as we strive to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs.”

Dr. Sisk has more than 20 years of orthopedic care. He joins SageWest most recently from the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute where he has practiced since 1999. He completed his residency at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and earned his medical degree at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colo. Dr. Sisk is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Hitshew has more than 25 years of clinical experience. She completed her physician assistant training at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks, N.D. and earned her bachelor of science in nursing at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo.

Dr. Sisk and Amy specialize in sports medicine, foot and ankle trauma and reconstruction, joint replacement and custom knee replacement.

To schedule an appointment, call Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute at 307.206.9300.