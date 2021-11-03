Senior Citizen Center celebrates new solar panel array project completion

The City of Riverton and the Riverton Senior Citizen Center celebrates the completion of a renewable energy project that will assist the non-profit group in providing the best possible social environment for seniors to gather, while focusing on promoting the independence of seniors through a variety of activities and programs that meet their needs.

Around 18% of the Riverton Senior Citizen Center energy usage now comes from the sun. The 44 panel, 24.84 kW DC roof mount structures will yield about 34,000 kilowatt-hours in energy savings per year and was made possible by a $36,195 Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky program grant.

“We’re excited to model how smaller renewable energy projects like this can make a difference in the local community. By generating our own energy, we’ll free up more of our budget to focus on supporting the independence of seniors,” said Frank Tanner, Riverton Senior Citizen Board President. “We appreciate the support from Blue Sky customers who made this project possible.”

“It is always a great day when we can partner with groups like the City of Riverton and the Riverton Senior Citizen Center to help power a brighter future for the community,” said Mike Morrissey, Regional Business Manager at Rocky Mountain Power. “We’re part of this community, too, so we’re pleased that through our Blue Sky program, Rocky Mountain Power customers can support renewable energy projects while also helping out these vital organizations.”

Blue Sky is an opt-in program that gives Rocky Mountain Power customers the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint while supporting the development of new renewable energy. Since 2006, Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky customers have voluntarily supported wind and solar energy generation in the region. Blue Sky has provided more than $13 million in funding to community-based renewable energy projects.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting celebration on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Riverton Senior Citizen Center, 303 E. Lincoln, Riverton, WY 82501