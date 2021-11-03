May Lynn Fausset Long, 54, of Riverton passed away October 30, 2021 at Sage West Hospital in Riverton.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 8th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Riverton. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

May Lynn was born Oct. 29, 1967 to Mel and Elaine Fausset in Riverton, Wyoming. She grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School in 1986. She was baptized and confirmed, and a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

In the past she had worked for Circuit Court, and clerked for farm auctions. Recently she was working for the Fremont County Attorney. May Lynn was an awesome grandma, she dearly loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her parents Mel and Elaine Fausset, daughter: Jessica (Jacob) Raymond, son: Wyatt LeClair, grandchildren: Carter LeClair, Josee Raymond, brother: Jay (Georgia) Fausset, sister: Kay (Brent) Keen.

She was preceded in death by her sister Linda Fausset, and her Grandparents Maurice and Edythe, Elmer and Martha.

Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or School in care of Davis Funeral Home.

On-line condolences can be made at thedavisfuneralhome.com