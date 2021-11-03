Dec 3, 1953 – Oct 29, 2021

Funeral services for Kenneth James Duran, 67, will be held at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 817 Cheryl Sue, Riverton, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Black Coal Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., November 3rd at 817 Cheryl Sue followed by a Wake.

Mr. Duran passed away on October 29, 2021 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

He was born on December 3, 1953, son of Alfred James Duran, Sr. and Josephine (Addison) Duran in Riverton, Wyoming. During his youth, Ken lived with his family in Oklahoma for a while but has spent most of his time living in Riverton. He has spent his years working as a cook, in security and as a ranch hand. He took pride in taking care of his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved cooking, fishing and art.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Marie Smith of Riverton; sons, Hannibal James Duran and Piram Joseph Capone Duran; daughter, Amber Sabrina Marie Duran and her husband, Orren Janis); grandchildren, Adin James Duran, Damian James Duran; Sofie Renee Duran and William “Wolfe” Rodrigo Villalobos Apodaca; brothers, Randy Duran, Alfred Duran, Jr., Newell Duran, Verdale Duran, Forrest Duran and Ora Little; sisters, Norma Duran, Morietta Duran, Cori McAdams and Cassie Duran.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Keller Duran, Kincaid Duran, Virgil Duran, Alfred Duran, Sr., Josephine Addison Lynch; aunts and uncles, Alice Molash, Theresa Roman, Mary Herrera, Joe Duran and John Duran.

Services are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.