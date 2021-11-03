“Hurray for the Cowboy” Opens at Pioneer Museum November 19th

An exhibition of vintage engravings from 1867 to 1911 illustrating cowboy life on the western frontier opens November 19 at the Lander Pioneer Museum.

The exhibit, featuring dozens of lithographs, engravings and illustrations from books and magazines of the period, explores all facets of the life of the American cowboy. Artists featured include Frederick Remington, Charles Russell, Maynard Dixon, N.C. Wyeth and many more.

The collection depicts the North American cowboy – the most romanticized figure in American history – as seen by their contemporary artists. The exhibit chronicles the march of the cowboy across the western frontier stage, from its origins with the vaqueros of northern Mexico, through the trail drives of the Texas Longhorns to mid-western railroads, and finally to its apogee among the large free range cattle operations of the Northern High Plains. Images of cowboy life will be interspersed with first-person quotations and cowboy poetry, which paint vibrant word pictures.

The exhibit’s wood block engravings and half-tone prints – many of which are beautifully hand-tinted – were drawn from the pages of Harpers Weekly, Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper and European publications. This assemblage vividly illuminates the iconic western trail and ranch life.

“We are thrilled to have this as our latest western art exhibit,” said Museum Curator Randy Wise. “The previous 6 years of these unique shows art has been a huge draw for visitors. It’s great to be able to bring in collections most people in Fremont County have never seen before.”

The exhibit will be at the Lander Museum through fall of 2022. Call 307-332-3373 for more information, or visit us online at www.fremontcountymuseums.com or Facebook Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming