Game and Fish Commission to meet in Riverton

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Nov. 16-17 in Riverton. The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn, 900 E. Sunset Blvd. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will be asked to approve changes to Chap. 44, Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances, as well as Chap. 70, a new regulation that governs the possession of roadkill wildlife. The Commission will also vote to approve the department’s 10-year plan for farming and grazing on the Renner Wildlife Habitat Management Area as well as an increase to the FY2022 one-time budget to cover unanticipated, high-priority projects.

Planned informational presentations by the department include updates about the Sinks Canyon Master Plan, employee housing project in Jackson, Cody Regional office construction, the I-25, Kaycee to Buffalo wildlife crossing project, grizzly bear monitoring and capture techniques and black-footed ferret monitoring and management.

A full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website.

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. A phone option is available. The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.