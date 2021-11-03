Full cattle truck rolled on its side early Wednesday morning

A cattle haul truck with 140 calves on board rolled on its side off of the highway this Wednesday near milepost 123 near the causeway across Boysen Reservoir. The call came in at 6:48 a.m. A second cattle truck was summoned to the scene. The driver escaped mostly unhurt. Fate of the cattle is not known.

A 61-year-old Hudson resident was transported by ambulance and died at the hospital Tuesday evening. The cause and manner of death are under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

The Lander Police Department received two calls for service on Tuesday. One call was to assist a resident replace the batteries on their smoke alarm.

The Riverton Police reported a property destruction incident in the 200 block of East Main Street where someone had broken out the windshield, headlights and taillights of a Buick sedan.