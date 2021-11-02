Shoshoni-Wind River State Semi-Final game to be broadcast on KTAK, 93.9

The Shoshoni Wranglers last won a state championship in 1985. The Wind River Cougars only state title came in 1997. Both teams qualified for the quarterfinals in 2019, but this Friday, the two county rivals will play for a berth in the Class 1A Nine Man State Championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The game will be played at Shoshoni and game time is 3 p.m.

Join Ernie Over and Josh Heninger for the all the play-by-play and analysis on KTAK, 93.9 starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon from Wrangler Field.

It’s the Wranglers and Cougars on Wyoming’s Big Country Friday afternoon.