Riverton Council to award bids tonight; Finalize EDGE Award to CWC

Article Updated: November 2, 2021
The Riverton City Council 2021. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Riverton City Council meets tonight in regular session with the third and final reading of amended water meter ordinance on tap for approval, two bid awards for two police vehicles and a heating unit for the waste water treatment plant, finalizing an EDGE Committee grant to Central Wyoming College a Real Estate Executive Session and the Fiscal Quarterly health report.

