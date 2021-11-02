Breaking News

October: Warmer and Wetter than usual

Article Updated: November 2, 2021
Rain on a window: Image by Markus Spiske from Pixabay

October was warmer and wetter than normal for most locations across western and central Wyoming. Multiple wet autumn storms brought mountain snow and abundant low elevation snow/rain, especially east of the Continental Divide. Several locations saw a Top 5 wettest October.

