Next Sinks Canyon Meeting on Via Ferrata Location set for November 10th

Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails has posted materials from a mediated small-group stakeholder meeting to discuss potential route locations for the Via Ferrata project at Sinks Canyon State Park.

The meeting was streamed via Zoom and a recording of the session is available, as are copies of the maps used for planning and discussion purposes at the meeting.

Another small group stakeholder meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 10. Participants who wish to watch the meeting can sign up at https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/sinks-canyon-master-plan.

When an initial location for the via ferrata is tentatively agreed upon, Wyoming State Parks will again reach out to the public for input and will solicit comments from individuals and other interest groups. When a final route is determined, Wyoming State Parks will consult tribal governments and any other necessary federal or state agencies.

Wyoming State Parks has been committed to public engagement and transparency throughout the Sinks Canyon Master Plan process and will continue to do so moving forward with the projects proposed during that process. Materials from the Sinks Canyon State Park Master Planning process are also posted on the website.

To learn more about the Sinks Canyon Master Plan and the Via Ferrata, please visit https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/sinks-canyon-master-plan.